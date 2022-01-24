Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CS opened at $9.68 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CS. UBS Group cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

