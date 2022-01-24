Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 31,082 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9,854.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,697 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,901 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,269.3% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 522,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 484,323 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 610,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 444,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,390,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter.

SH stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

