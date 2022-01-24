Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.45.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$6.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.91 and a 12-month high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

