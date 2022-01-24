AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) PT Lowered to $4.50

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. cut their price objective on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

NYSE:ATY opened at $2.73 on Friday. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.80 million and a PE ratio of 15.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.