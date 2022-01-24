Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

