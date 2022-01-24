Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases New Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,377,000 after purchasing an additional 160,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,080,190,000 after buying an additional 227,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,845,000 after buying an additional 302,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,154,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,638,000 after buying an additional 279,376 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN stock opened at $127.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.37 and a 1-year high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,679 shares of company stock worth $80,663,341 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

