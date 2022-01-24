Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 1,075 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in TELUS by 3.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 706,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 11.9% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TU. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

TU stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.84%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

