Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $811,000 Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 31.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.79 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.