Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $929,000 Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in IHS Markit by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 4.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

NYSE:INFO opened at $117.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.73 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

