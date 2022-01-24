Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,385 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 44,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Shaw Communications by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,801 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

NYSE SJR opened at $29.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.