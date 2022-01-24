Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report $254.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.15 million. Abiomed posted sales of $231.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.20.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,206,000 after buying an additional 106,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $304.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.91. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

