Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stake Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANF opened at $32.36 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

