Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $100,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.83 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $222.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

