9,747 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

SIX opened at $39.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 1,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $592,941.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

