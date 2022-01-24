9,642 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $126.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.