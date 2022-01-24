9,082 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,082 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Argus reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

LUV stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of -867.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

