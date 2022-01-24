8,354 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,354 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $221,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $102.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.67.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.