71,500 Shares in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of Varex Imaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $27.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

