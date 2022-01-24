70,613 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of PDC Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,199,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,599,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDCE opened at $54.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 131.73 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

