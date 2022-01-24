7,052 Shares in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Purchased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mesa Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total transaction of $1,599,239.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,321 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of MLAB opened at $294.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.51 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.62. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.