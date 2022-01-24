60,300 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Bought by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000. DigitalOcean makes up about 1.7% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $40,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $626,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $473,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,792 shares of company stock valued at $12,410,621.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.16. 39,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,889. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

