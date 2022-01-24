5,874 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 39.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,266,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 29.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,860,000 after purchasing an additional 67,310 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 393.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $195.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $117.19 and a one year high of $224.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

