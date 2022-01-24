5,802 Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 114.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $631,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,376 shares of company stock worth $2,516,590 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The firm has a market cap of $562.36 million, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.44.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

