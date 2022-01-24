$578.45 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to post sales of $578.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $589.90 million and the lowest is $569.40 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $556.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 812.8% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 932,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,585,000 after acquiring an additional 829,984 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.96. 3,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

