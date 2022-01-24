$525.73 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post sales of $525.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $544.30 million. REV Group posted sales of $554.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 7,120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in REV Group by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:REVG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.79. 494,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. REV Group has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

