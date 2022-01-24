$40.42 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will announce sales of $40.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.40 million and the highest is $43.44 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $34.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $165.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $171.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $153.04 million, with estimates ranging from $150.98 million to $155.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KREF. Raymond James increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

NYSE:KREF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. 626,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,149. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,379,000 after buying an additional 1,063,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,987,000 after purchasing an additional 726,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 61,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

