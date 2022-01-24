$4.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.97. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 330.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $13.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.53 to $13.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $20.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $23.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.67.

Shares of PXD opened at $206.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $115.14 and a twelve month high of $222.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.