$4.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report earnings per share of $4.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.24. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $4.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $18.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.16 to $18.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $19.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $19.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $16.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.17. 22,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $380.64 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.88.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

