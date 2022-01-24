$3.78 EPS Expected for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.52. Meta Platforms reported earnings per share of $3.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year earnings of $13.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.28 to $16.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.38.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,150,781. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $303.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.98.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

