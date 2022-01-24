26,732 Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,080,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

FMS stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.50. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

