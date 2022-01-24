$221.35 Million in Sales Expected for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) will announce sales of $221.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.70 million. Zurn Water Solutions reported sales of $490.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $903.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $906.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of ZWS stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 123,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $4,458,472.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $23,227,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 961,200 shares of company stock valued at $34,670,928. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

