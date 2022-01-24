$169.94 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce sales of $169.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.80 million. PetIQ reported sales of $164.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $905.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $920.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $979.35 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $991.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 329,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $604.33 million, a PE ratio of -44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

In other PetIQ news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman acquired 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PetIQ by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

