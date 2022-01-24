$166.03 Million in Sales Expected for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) will post $166.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.87 million and the highest is $169.18 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year sales of $634.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.23 million to $643.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $771.90 million, with estimates ranging from $753.37 million to $782.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sportradar Group.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

SRAD traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,964. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

