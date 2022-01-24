$162.24 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce $162.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.30 million and the highest is $180.18 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $75.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $472.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.33 million to $490.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $818.18 million, with estimates ranging from $752.49 million to $883.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $25.43. 28,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $34.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.35%.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

