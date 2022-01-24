15,285 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Magnite by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 102,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

MGNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 635.82 and a beta of 2.22. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.