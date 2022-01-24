$151.93 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post $151.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.40 million and the highest is $152.70 million. Harmonic posted sales of $131.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $503.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.80 million to $504.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $574.60 million, with estimates ranging from $556.10 million to $587.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Harmonic by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,310. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.