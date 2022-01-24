12,523 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Purchased by SRB Corp

SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,523 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.13. 8,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.