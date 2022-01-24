$115.36 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce $115.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $172.72 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $515.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $583.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $537.99 million, with estimates ranging from $259.84 million to $687.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of GLPG stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 943,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,774. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $112.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2,004.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 668,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346,013 shares in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

