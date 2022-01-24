$112.85 Million in Sales Expected for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to announce sales of $112.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.20 million and the highest is $113.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $94.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $408.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $409.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $484.95 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $495.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.47, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,059 shares of company stock worth $506,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,820 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lantheus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in Lantheus by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 49,934 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

