$11.60 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report sales of $11.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.03 billion. American Express reported sales of $9.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $41.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.48 billion to $42.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.61 billion to $49.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,775,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,487. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 40,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.