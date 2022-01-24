104,948 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Purchased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,948 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $11,561,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $10,802,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $20.79 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. The firm had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -5.03%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOG. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.