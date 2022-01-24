$1.71 EPS Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to post earnings per share of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. Watsco posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $282.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.65. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 12-month low of $233.13 and a 12-month high of $318.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.