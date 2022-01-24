$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Vertiv reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in Vertiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 294,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vertiv by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,095,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220,876 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 480,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 65,890 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.