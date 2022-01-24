$1.37 EPS Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of PB stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.01. 17,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 173,302 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 87.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,512,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

