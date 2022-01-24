$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Three analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Shopify posted sales of $977.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,568.93.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $51.79 on Friday, hitting $830.33. 86,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a 52 week low of $839.56 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,372.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,442.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

