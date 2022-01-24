$1.18 EPS Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.39. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.70.

SAIC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,857. Science Applications International has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

