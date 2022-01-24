$1.18 EPS Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.39. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Science Applications International.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
SAIC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,857. Science Applications International has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.
In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.