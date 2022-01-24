$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

WYNN stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.22.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after acquiring an additional 587,273 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $28,609,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 478.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 229,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

