$0.90 EPS Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.97. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.68. 13,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.69.
Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.
