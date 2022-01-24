$0.90 EPS Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.97. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.68. 13,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

