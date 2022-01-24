$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.78. ABM Industries posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 72.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 134.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,624 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 44.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $985,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABM stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,745. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.32. ABM Industries has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $55.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.94%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

