-$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to report ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Lordstown Motors posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 252.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,475,270. The company has a market capitalization of $478.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.36. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 283.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 197,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

